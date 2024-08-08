On-duty postal worker assaulted in Midtown; suspect on loose

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An on-duty postal worker was assaulted in an unprovoked attack in Midtown on Thursday.

It happened just before 11:15 am on E. 49th Street and 5th Avenue.

Police say the suspect threw coffee at the 49-year-old postal worker, and then punched him multiple times throughout the body.

The suspect fled on foot westbound on 49th Street.

The victim was transported to NYU Langone and is in stable condition.

No word on what led to the incident. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

