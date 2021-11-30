Man arrested more than 20 years later in murder of 13-year-old girl found dead in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11282289" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New video has been released of two men who posed as NYPD officers to tie-up and rob homeowners in the Bronx.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in the cold-case murder of a teenager in the Bronx whose body was dumped like trash.Joseph Martinez, 49, of New Rochelle, was charged with murder Monday more than two decades after Minerliz Soriano was killed.The 13-year-old Soriano, who went by Minnie, was killed in 1999 and her body was discovered in a dumpster in the Bronx.Soriano would be 35 years old now. She was on her way home in Co-Op City when she was strangled.It took three agonizing days to find her.For her family, the years have not closed the wounds and the pain has not ebbed -- not even a bit."We will never forget what happened, because she's still in our heart," the victim's aunt Amelia Soriano said.Police told Eyewitness News that the man arrested in her death has a public life and calls himself "Jupiter Joe." A YouTube video shows him in public places teaching astronomy to children.Soriano said nobody from her family and none of Minnie's friends remember Martinez, but police say he lived in Co-Op City in 1999.Police say advanced DNA technology helped them make the arrest after a newly available DNA test linked him to the murder.Minnie's family said they never gave up hope that police would find her killer.Martinez will be arraigned on Tuesday.----------