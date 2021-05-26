Family pleads for information in loved one's 2018 murder on park bench in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are seeking help from the public to help solve the cold-case murder of a father of three.

Godfrey Jones was shot Aug. 6, 2018 while sitting on a bench just after 9 a.m. at Weequahic Park.

The 25-year-old died later that day at University Hospital.



The investigation at the time revealed that two men approached him and one of those men fired the deadly shot.

This August, it will be three years since the murder.

It brings his mother, Karen Jones, every day to her emotional knees. She believes someone knows something -- they just aren't talking.

"Every day I feel empty that something is missing in my life and that's my son," Jones said.

Police reports say cameras in the area of the park were not working.

One year ago, the family posted notices about their loved one's murder all throughout the park, hoping that someone will call 911 to give police new leads.

The Essex County Sheriff's Crime Stoppers Program is offering an award of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

