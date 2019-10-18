Cold Case Solved: Man arrested in 1995 murders of 2 teens in East Harlem, Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The decades-old cold case murder of two teens both found shot in the head on a school rooftop in Manhattan was solved with the arrest of a 45-year-old man.Police said Ramon Solla, from the Bronx, was arrested Thursday in the March 3, 1995 murders of Ricky Santiago and Christopher Torro, both 17 years old at the time.Solla allegedly shot the two teenagers on the rooftop of an East Harlem building in what appeared to be a botched drug deal.He was charged with two counts of using a firearm to commit murder and two counts of murder in furtherance of a drug crime."The ability of investigators to bring justice for these two victims and provide a sense of closure to their loved ones is paramount. The identification and arrest of the suspect in this case would not have been possible without the collaboration between the NYPD and our law enforcement partners," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said.----------