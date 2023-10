Dr. Chid Iloabachie from Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital discusses what you need to know about the cold and flu levels at this point in the fall season.

Cold and flu levels remain low at the start of the fall season so far

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The CDC says flu and other respiratory illnesses are being detected nationwide.

So far, levels remain low and stable.

Where are we in the season and how are New York hospitals handling things?

Dr. Chid Iloabachie, Associate Chair for Emergency Medicine at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital, explained this cold and flu season on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10.