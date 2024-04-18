At least 4 arrested at Pro-Palestine protests on Columbia University's campus

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Protestors are swarming the Columbia University campus as frustration grows over the school's handling of antisemitism.

The protests come after the president of the Ivy League school, Dr. Nemat (Minouche) Shafik, testified before a House committee. The hearing was designed to gauge antisemitism on her campus.

As darkness fell on campus Wednesday evening, Pro-Palestine students rallied and chanted. They vowed to stay until Columbia divested from Israel-related business.

These students set up tents over the south lawn of the school's quad. The school has asked protestors to pick up their tents and leave the lawn.

Four people were arrested at those protests, including a 14-year-old who was later released to his parents.

There were also dozens of students and faculty gathered at the school to support Israel. They say Shafik has let them down.

Meanwhile, in Washington, lawmakers examine Columbia's response to antisemitism on campus.

Shafik was grilled by Republican lawmakers about what many saw as a culture of ingrained antisemitic bias at the school. They say Jewish hate is tolerated, even among faculty members, but Shafik disagreed.

"Trying to reconcile the free speech rights of those who wanted to protest and the rights of Jewish students to be in an environment free of discrimination and harassment has been the central challenge on our campus and numerous others across the country. Regrettably, the events of October 7th brought to the floor an undercurrent of antisemitism that is a major challenge," Shafik said.

When Shafik was asked by a congressman if there was evidence of antisemitism among professors on her campus, Shafik said, "We have seen some cases."

On Thursday, Columbia University's Board of Trustees co-chairs are set to join Shafik at the hearing.

