NYC PRIDE MARCH

2018 NYC Pride March: Watch it Sunday!

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The first NYC Pride March returns for the 49th year this month.

Don't miss our live coverage of the march: it begins at 11:00 a.m. here on abc7NY.com , with an hour-long pre-march special. That is followed by Channel 7's live broadcast of the 2018 NYC Pride March on-air and on digital via abc7NY.com from Noon until 3:00 p.m.

The annual civil rights demonstration in New York City began in 1970 and has since become an annual civil rights demonstration. Over the years, its purpose has broadened to include recognition of the fight against AIDS and to remember those lost to illness, violence and neglect. The March is a celebration of lives and community. There is expected to be over 450 unique marching contingents, representing a vast array of nonprofits, community organizations, corporate partners, small business, political candidates and activists. With over 110 floats last year, it was one of the largest and most exciting in history.

This year, to prepare for historic attendance and participation expected for WorldPride and the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in 2019, NYC Pride is changing the route. VIEW NEW NYC PRIDE MARCH ROUTE FOR 2018

Hundreds of unique marching contingents, representing a vast array of nonprofits, community organizations, corporate partners, small businesses, political candidates, and activists joined the March in 2017, making it one of the largest in history.

This year's NYC Pride Grand Marshals are Billie Jean King, Lambda Legal, Tyler Ford and Kenita Placide.

Viewing The March is free and open to the public. No tickets necessary.

You can learn more about this year's march by visiting nycpride.org.

