ABC7NY disaster relief: Donate to victims of Hurricane Florence

ABC7NY is joining all ABC Owned Television stations across the country and the American Red Cross to team up for a week of giving to help the victims of Hurricane Florence.
Sister station ABC7 will launch a phone bank Tuesday at 8 a.m. that will also be streamed on abc7NY.com.
There are also three ways you can give starting right now.
You can text 90999 and type Florence.
You can mail a check to:
ABC7 Hurricane Florence Relief
P.O. Box 5967.
Glendale, CA 91221
Make your checks out to the American Red Cross and put "Florence Relief" in the memo line.
You can also donate by clicking on this link: redcross.org/abc7la/.
