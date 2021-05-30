2021 Bethpage Air Show canceled due to inclement weather

Sunday was supposed to be "take two" for the show after Saturday's performance was postponed because of the poor weather conditions.
"It is with a great deal of regret that due to the poor weather conditions that continue to impact Long Island, we announce the cancellation of today's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach," air official said in a statement. "As with yesterday's cancelled show, anyone who had purchased a parking pass for today's show, will be authorized to use their QR code for two free passes to enter any Long Island, New York State Park throughout the summer."
Air show officials said they "look forward to seeing our loyal fans again next year and hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day holiday."
The unofficial start to summer was a wet one on New York's beaches. Boardwalks and beaches didn't see the crowds they were hoping for and Saturday's sold out air show was postponed due to inclement weather.
Many were disappointed, but the decision was made for the safety of the performers and spectators.
On Saturday, F-16 Thunderbirds were scheduled to headline and more than 46,000 showed up for the practice run Friday.
After last year's show was canceled due to the pandemic, many were hoping planes would still fly this morning.
