For one New Jersey community, the unofficial start to the holiday season kicks off with the lighting of a giant Santa Claus.Westfield Garden State Plaza held a lighting celebration to welcome the return of "Big Santa" on Tuesday evening.The new, illuminated 45-foot-tall Santa will be visible from both Route 17 and Route 4.The celebration consisted of the Paramus High School marching band, followed by the arrival of Santa Claus on a Paramus Fire Truck and the official lighting of Big Santa.After the ceremony, children were invited to meet Santa and have hot chocolate and other treats.From the 1950s through the 1980s, an unforgettable 51-foot tall "Big Santa" was perched atop a chimney in Westfield Garden State Plaza's parking lot facing Route 17 where it could be seen for miles.----------