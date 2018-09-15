BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez is the creator and writer behind La Borinqueña graphic novel series and comic anthology Ricanstruction: Reminiscing & Rebuilding Puerto Rico.
When Edgardo first created Ricanstruction, It was more or less an accident. In his own words, "Ricanstruction happened, it was not planned."
His original goal was to create a comic book character that highlighted the social injustices and economic difficulties happening in Puerto Rico at the time.
In the first issue of Ricanstruction, you meet an Afro-Latinx female super hero named La Borinqueña who comes to the island to help and repair Puerto Rico from a fictional Hurricane.
A year later the Island of Puerto Rico was directly hit by Hurricane Maria. The Island's devastation was severe leaving thousands without power for 11 months and a death toll of over 1400.
Dan Didio, co-publisher of DC Comics approached Edgardo at the New York Comic Con. Edgardo asked him "What can we do for Puerto Rico?" and Ricanstruction: Reminiscing & Rebuilding Puerto Rico anthology was born.
With permission from DC Comics, Edgardo was able to bring comic book icons such as Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman, and the rest of the Justice League to Puerto Rico to help La Borinquena rebuild and help the people on the island.
Rosario Dawson, herself a fan of La Borinqueña, wrote an original story that her uncle Gus Vazquez illustrated.
"Our hope with the success of this anthology is to continue to raise awareness to the millions of Puerto Ricans still in dire need of support. With 100% of the proceeds from this anthology we are distributing grants to nine heroic grassroots organizations in Puerto Rico," said Miranda-Rodriquez.
Miranda-Rodriguez said, "I hope my project will bring awareness and inspire others to do more. To get involved. To continue the conversation. To start a movement. To truly be a part of the Ricanstruction of Puerto Rico".
