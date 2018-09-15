HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

2018 Hispanic Heritage Month

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) --
ABC7 pays tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched our nation and society.

Join us in celebrating some of the top community leaders in our area:

During National Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15 to October 15, we recognize the contributions made and the important presence of Hispanic and Latino Americans in the United States and celebrate their heritage and culture.

Hispanics have had a profound and positive influence on our country through their strong commitment to family, faith, hard work and service.

They have enhanced and shaped our national character with centuries-old traditions that reflect the multi-ethnic and multicultural customs of their community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshispanic heritage monthhispanicLatinomexicanArts & CulturecultureNew York CityNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH
Ballerina's mission to advocate equality and respect for minorities
Latina filmmaker breaking boundaries film about immigrant scientists
Brooklyn comic artist creates first Afro-Latina female super hero
Award-winning children's chorus harmonizes through diversity
More hispanic heritage month
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Latina filmmaker breaking boundaries film about immigrant scientists
Brooklyn comic artist creates first Afro-Latina female super hero
Weekend plans: 3 free community events to check out in New York City
Eyewitness News employees honored by Disney at service dinner
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mom of MS-13 victim struck, killed at daughter's memorial site
Florence Update: Storm produces 'catastrophic flooding'
Death toll climbs to at least 6 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Florence Live: Continuous coverage from ABC 11 in NC
Police: Fake Trump hate crime story leads to LI woman's arrest
Pedestrian struck, killed on FDR drive in Manhattan
Arrest made after bicyclist fatally struck on way home from work
NYC teacher accused of fatally striking pedestrian while drunk
Show More
Manafort plea deal begs key question: What does he know?
Man stabbed on Lower Manhattan subway platform
NYPD rescue crews in North Carolina to help Florence victims
Off-duty correction officer fatally shot at Queens intersection
Woman punched in the face, sexually assaulted in Chelsea
More News