BRONX, New York (WABC) --Edwin Reyes is a young Latino fashion designer from the Bronx with an eye for culture and style.
Edwin's fashion interest began when he was a sophomore in high school.
"My friend invited me to a fashion club and at the time I liked fashion but didn't know much about sewing or any of that, after the first time I went I just fell in love with it," Reyes said.
Edwin has since founded his fashion brand called FINE. His brand is all about women empowerment. Edwin represents women of color and Hispanic women.
Edwin designs and sews clothing for women of all shapes and sizes. The goal of his brand is to make women feel beautiful and empowered.
On Sept. 14, Edwin held a fashion show as a tribute to Puerto Rico. He dedicated the show to those who died during and after the horrible hurricane that struck the island.
His fashion show donated all the proceeds to Puerto Rico. Edwin hopes his brand can continue to inspire others and cause change in the community.
"I want to use my brand as a political icon," Reyes said. "I want to represent equality with FINE."
