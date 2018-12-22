Community holds sendoff for NYC postal worker retiring after nearly 50 years

Fifty years - that is how long one man spent delivering the mail in New York City. On Friday night, the community gave him a sendoff.Anthony Giannone was honored at the Dyckman Houses in Inwood in Upper Manhattan.Giannone is retiring as he approaches his 50th anniversary working for the U.S. Postal Service.Giannone put his career into context in a way that might frustrate some local football fans."I started the job when the Jets won the Super Bowl - January 12th, 1969. I started the Saturday after. Now I'm waiting for the Jets to win the Super Bowl again, but I gave up on them to retire," says Giannone.----------