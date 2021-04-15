Community & Events

DMX honored with candlelight vigil in Westchester County hometown

By Eyewitness News
DMX's hometown celebrates rapper's life and legacy

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday in memory of rapper DMX in his hometown in Westchester County.

The vigil took place in Mount Vernon, to celebrate the life and legacy of Earl Simmons, otherwise known as rapper DMX.

He died on Friday at White Plains Hospital at the age of 50.
DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had been in "grave condition" in a New York hospital after suffering a heart attack on April 2.



Although he grew up in Yonkers, DMX kept close ties with his hometown of Mount Vernon throughout his career.

DMX was not only known in for his music, but also for his commitment to his community.


He helped others through food distributions, safety initiatives and also helped formerly incarcerated people start over.

In addition to Mount Vernon, members of the Bronx community paid tribute to DMX by unveiling a mural of the rapper on Tuesday.
A DMX mural painted outside La Estrella Tropical Restaurant in the Olinville section of the Bronx, pays tribute to the late rapper.



----------
