Community & Events

Fans, beachgoers react to postponed Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fans react to Bethpage Air Show being postponed

JONES BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- People this morning were holding out hope that the Bethpage Air Show may actually happen.

It's a Roden family tradition to come to the air show every year.

"Normally we're here at 5 o'clock in the morning with all my grandkids and the friends," Lindenhurst resident Jeff Roden said. "We have about 70 people planning on coming here today."

It was supposed to be a sold out show Saturday.

On Friday, the pilots spent the day practicing under sunny skies.

Those with New York state parks say 46,000 people attended the air show practice.


However, Mother Nature had different plans Saturday.

Air show organizers say for the safety of the performers and the fans they had to cancel the show.

Last year, the show was canceled due to the pandemic.

Those with the air show hope Sunday's show will go on as planned.

With the COVID restrictions this year, people had to purchase a parking pass to attend the air show Saturday.

Anyone who did that can use their QR code for two free passes to enter any New York State Park on Long Island throughout the summer.

However, a special presentation of the air show live did happen on abc7NY and our streaming apps for Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

MORE NEWS: New York City beaches reopen despite wet start to holiday weekend
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the beaches reopening in New York CIty.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsjones beachnassau countyjones beach air showsocietyjones beach
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | 2021 Bethpage Air Show special presentation
NYC beaches reopen despite wet start to holiday weekend
26-year-old woman falls to death from NYC rooftop
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to return to live audience
Nassau County issues advisory against bathing at 17 beaches
AccuWeather: Rainy, damp start to the weekend
COVID Vaccine Updates: 166M Americans have received at least 1 dose: CDC
Show More
Woman who went missing in Times Square found safe in Queens
Suspected Times Square gunman back in NYC
9 German shepherds found dumped in Northern New Jersey
Southwest delays alcohol service after recent incidents
Police ask for public's help to solve 2011 murder of diner owner
More TOP STORIES News