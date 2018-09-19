COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Get your voter registration questions answered

WABC-TV, Hispanic Federation and Univision are joining forces to help.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
WABC-TV, Hispanic Federation and Univision are joining forces to raise awareness about the upcoming National Voter Registration Day.

A phone bank will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, September 19 and 20th at the Hispanic Federation headquarters from 5p-7p located at 80 Maiden Lane, New York.

Viewers can call a special hotline number during the phone bank hours: 1-866 HF-AYUDA (1866-432-9832).

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday September 25, 2018.

Volunteers work together to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise.

