Community & Events

Google announces launch of new NYC learning center, 'Grow with Google'

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Google announced the launch of their new learning center in New York City on Monday.

The program, "Grow with Google", is a five month residency in technology training open to small business owners, job seekers, or anyone else who wants to learn.

It's designed to help people learn and gain skills they need to succeed in the digital economy.

There will be hands-on-workshops, one-on-one coaching, and community events that cover a range of topics including growing small businesses online, creating a compelling resume and learning how to code.

"In the coming months, you can expect to see free workshops ranging from resume building, to online marketing for small businesses, to digital skills training for teachers, and much much more," said Google Vice President-Global Client Partner Torrence Boone.

Google has partnered with local agencies such as the New York Public library, CUNY, and the Chamber of Commerce in completing the project.

The program, located at Google's New York City headquarters in Chelsea, is free and open to the public.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citymanhattanchelseagoogletechnology
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 4 dead, 15 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News