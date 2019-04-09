Google announces launch of new NYC learning center, 'Grow with Google'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Google announced the launch of their new learning center in New York City on Monday.The program, "Grow with Google", is a five month residency in technology training open to small business owners, job seekers, or anyone else who wants to learn.It's designed to help people learn and gain skills they need to succeed in the digital economy.There will be hands-on-workshops, one-on-one coaching, and community events that cover a range of topics including growing small businesses online, creating a compelling resume and learning how to code."In the coming months, you can expect to see free workshops ranging from resume building, to online marketing for small businesses, to digital skills training for teachers, and much much more," said Google Vice President-Global Client Partner Torrence Boone.Google has partnered with local agencies such as the New York Public library, CUNY, and the Chamber of Commerce in completing the project.The program, located at Google's New York City headquarters in Chelsea, is free and open to the public.----------