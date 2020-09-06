here and now

Here and Now: The first National Black Voter Day, Black-owned business initiative

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, The first-ever National Black Voter Day is an effort to motivate people of color to fight against systematic racism.

Also, we take a look behind the small percentage of Black people working in Silicon Valley, and what needs to be done to open more doors in the tech industry.

For children and their families coping with a serious illness, the Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home, providing a sense of normalcy and easy close access to life-saving care.

Over its 40-year history, the Ronald McDonald House in New York has served nearly 60,000 pediatric cancer patients and their families.

President and CEO of the Ronald McDonald House, New York, Dr. Ruth Browne, speaks about the organization's services.

Plus, a report by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that the coronavirus has shut down 41% of Black-owned businesses.

As part of New York City's commitment to helping Black businesses survive the pandemic and close the racial wealth gap, the city is launching four new programs for Black business owners.

Commissioner of the New York City Department of Small Business Owners, Jonnel Doris, explains more about the first-of-its-kind initiative.

RESOURCES


We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
No New Jails NYC
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube
