Here and Now: The first National Black Voter Day, Black-owned business initiative

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, The first-ever National Black Voter Day is an effort to motivate people of color to fight against systematic racism.Also, we take a look behind the small percentage of Black people working in Silicon Valley, and what needs to be done to open more doors in the tech industry.For children and their families coping with a serious illness, the Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home, providing a sense of normalcy and easy close access to life-saving care.Over its 40-year history, the Ronald McDonald House in New York has served nearly 60,000 pediatric cancer patients and their families.President and CEO of the Ronald McDonald House, New York, Dr. Ruth Browne, speaks about the organization's services.Plus, a report by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that the coronavirus has shut down 41% of Black-owned businesses.As part of New York City's commitment to helping Black businesses survive the pandemic and close the racial wealth gap, the city is launching four new programs for Black business owners.Commissioner of the New York City Department of Small Business Owners, Jonnel Doris, explains more about the first-of-its-kind initiative.Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor NoahI Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya AngelouRaising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer HarveySo You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma OluoThe New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle AlexanderWhite Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About RacismAmerican Son: Available on NetflixIf Beale Street Could Talk: Available on HuluJust Mercy: Available on Amazon PrimeSelma: Available on Amazon PrimeThe Hate U Give: Available on Amazon PrimeWhen They See Us: Available on Netflix13th: Available on NetflixAmerica Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National GeographicBecoming: Available on NetflixI am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube