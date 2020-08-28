Community & Events

Museum of American Armor observes 75th anniversary of WWII's end

(Joe Rosenthal)

NASSAU COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- The Museum of American Armor and Nassau County on Saturday observed the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II with a special ceremony streamed live on abc7NY.com and our connected TV apps.

The formal end of the war in the Pacific came after the United States detonated atomic bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki leading Japan to surrender. The formal end of the war took place on September 2, 1945.

Saturday's virtual ceremony marking the 75th anniversary marked the culmination of a yearlong tribute to our country's greatest generation that so bravely answered the call of duty.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and U.S. Congressmen Peter King and Thomas Suozzi joined the event along with other Long Island officials, dignataries and veterans of the war.

Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim, a veteran Sergeant of the U.S. Army Reserves, accepted a special citation on behalf of WABC-TV for the station's commitment to our veterans.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim, an Army Reserves veteran, accepted the special citation on behalf of WABC-TV



Because the ceremony at the Museum of American Armor was virtual, WABC-TV streamed the event on our website, mobile news app, and connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV.

The ceremony included a parade of tanks in tribute, interdenominational prayers for those lost and reflections on the conflict's legacy.

"We cannot, and will not, allow this pandemic to prevent us from paying proper tribute to an entire generation that saved the world from a dark and murderous fate. We can allow our ceremony to be seen not only by every Long islander but by the families of those who served and those veterans of World War II who still proudly recall their service," Lawrence Kadish, Armor Museum President and Founder, said before the event.

Armor from both the Pacific and European theater of operations was on parade prior to the flag pole ceremony, along with replica enemy armor to underscore the lethal threat faced by American G.I.'s in liberating a world from tyranny.

Visiti the Museum of American Armor online to learn more.

