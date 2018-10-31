COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Nassau County cops dress up as superheroes to share Halloween safety tips

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --
Police officers in Nassau County got into the Halloween spirit to help share some Halloween safety tips on Wednesday.

The real-life superheroes dressed up in costume as Superman, Batman, Thor, Wonder Woman, Captain America, the Black Panther, Cinderella, Chewbacca and the Flash for a visit to the Drexel Avenue School in Westbury.

The superheroes were all on hand to give the students some tips for Halloween safety and serve as positive role models.

"So that they know they can feel safe with us, and come to us if they ever need anything, and not be scared of the police," Officer Donna Berwick said.

Nassau County Police Department Commissioner Patrick Ryder made sure to remind the children in attendance to always wear bright colored clothing, don't go into anyone's house, have their parents check their candy and never get into a stranger's car while trick-or-treating.

"Predators always take advantage when they see vulnerable children," Ryder said. "So, we gotta make sure our children don't put themselves in that position."

The Nassau County Police Department said they will have extra staffing for Halloween night.

