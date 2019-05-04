Community & Events

Elementary school in New Jersey hosts schoolwide event to promote the act of being kind

An elementary school in NJ shows just how fun it can be to "Be Kind".

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- In a world where you can be anything - be kind!

That was the message coming from the administration and staff at Grant School.

In South Plainfield, New Jersey, the elementary school hosted a school-wide initiative to promote acceptance and understanding.

The entire student body participated in various activities that promoted awareness of many different kinds of disabilities.

