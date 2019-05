Elementary school in New Jersey hosts schoolwide event to promote the act of being kind

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- In a world where you can be anything - be kind!That was the message coming from the administration and staff at Grant School.In South Plainfield, New Jersey, the elementary school hosted a school-wide initiative to promote acceptance and understanding.The entire student body participated in various activities that promoted awareness of many different kinds of disabilities.WABC-TV's "Be Kind" campaign is an initiative that recognizes people, schools, and programs where acts of kindness -- random or otherwise -- are happening.If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.