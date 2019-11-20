NY Giants players unload truck of 1,500 donated turkeys for Thanksgiving

HILLSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- New York Giants players had the day off but several members of the team took some time to help give back to the community that supports them.Eight members of the team unloaded an 18-wheeler to donate 1,500 turkeys to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey on Tuesday.It was all part of the Stop & Shop Turkey Express program that will deliver more than 18,000 birds to different hunger relief programs -- all with the goal of making Thanksgiving a little brighter for those in need."It's awesome, it's bigger than football, we just want to come out here and give some of our time to help give back to this community that is also who supports us, so we want to support them any way we can," Giants defensive lineman B.J. Hill said.The president and CEO of Community FoodBank of New Jersey said the Giants and Stop & Shop are compassionate partners."From donating turkeys to volunteering in the community, their support comes from the heart, which is especially important during the holidays, when hunger hurts even more for the nearly 900,000 food insecure individuals in our state," Carlos Rodriguez said.----------