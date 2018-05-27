COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Old Westbury Gardens marks centennial of World War I

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

Old Westbury Gardens marks centennial of World War I

Nina Pineda has more from Old Westbury Gardens.

OLD WESTBURY, Long Island --
You may recognize the grand estate at Old Westbury Gardens from many movies including Alfred Hitchcock's 'North by Northwest.'

The home is a National Historic Site open to visitors most of the year.

The President of Old Westbury Gardens says the country mansion is a rare display of the era. Most of the furniture, paintings and decor are still intact.

Visitors can step back in time to join John S Phipps and his family right inside their parlor.

Seventy acres of formal gardens including a walled English Garden grace the 200-acre property in Old Westbury Long Island.

This year, Old Westbury Gardens is marking the centennial of World War I.

"A lot of the residents of Old Westbury and throughout the North Shore of Long Island enlisted," says Director of Visitor Services Paul Hunchak.

Hunchak is putting the finishing touches on the exhibit which opens at the end of June.

Special events will take place throughout June with the full WWI exhibit opening June 23rd.

The weekend will be filled with music, celebrations and interactive displays. The exhibit stays open until October.

CLICK HERE for more on Old Westbury Gardens.

----------
* More Long Island Summer and Bethpage Air Show 2018
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbethpage air showlong islandlong island summersummerOld WestburyNassau County
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Another setback for $40 million Queens library project
T.E.A.L. 5K Walk/Run for Ovarian Cancer in Brooklyn
NYPD holds National Night Out Against Crime
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News