Operation Santa: New York City kicks off annual USPS Santa Claus letter campaign

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Postal Service kicked off the 107th year of its iconic Operation Santa program Wednesday at the James A. Farley Post Office Building in Midtown.

The goal of the campaign is to give kids who may not be able to otherwise the happy holiday they deserve.

Started in 1912, Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local Postmasters to allow postal employees and citizens to respond to the letters, a program that eventually became known as Operation Santa.

To celebrate 107 years, the USPS launched a new Operation Santa website that features letters from children across the country.

To mark the event, second grade students from a local school participated in letter-writing and singing festive songs after special excerpts from letters written to Santa were read.

Letter-writing kits were also being passed out in post offices across the boroughs.

Letters for Operation Santa can be sent to:
Santa Claus
123 Elf Road
North Pole 88888

For more information on how to adopt a letter or how to write a letter to Santa visit USPSOperationSanta.com

For more information on how to get involved visit the USPS FAQ.

