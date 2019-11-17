Westchester Polar Plunge held to raise money for Special Olympics

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- More than 1,000 people braved the frigid temperatures Saturday to plunge into the water for a good cause.
They gathered for the 11th annual Westchester Polar Plunge at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle.
The event serves as a fundraiser for Special Olympics New York.
Several schools took part.
This year the group raised more than $175,000.
