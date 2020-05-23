PAPD members make 12-year-old girl an honorary K-9 officer

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A 12-year-old girl with cancer, with dreams of becoming a K9 police officer, received a hero's welcome as she checked into a Brooklyn hospital.On Thursday, May 21, the Port Authority Police Department paid a surprise visit to April Quezada when she arrived at Maimonides Cancer Center for treatment.PAPD members along with medical workers and EMTs cheered on Quezada, who was presented with a plaque and a certificate, making her an honorary PAPD K-9 officer."Everyone at Maimonides is delighted to host this special visit from the Port Authority Police Department -- honoring a very special patient," CEO of Maimonides Medical Center, Kenneth D. Gibbs said. "April is an inspiration to us all. We're grateful to the women and men of the PAPD K-9 Units who have made one girl's dream come true today."Quezada wants to be a K-9 officer when she grows up, so the cops arranged the event which included three dogs."When I saw the dogs, I felt very happy and I wanted to pet them," Quezada said.In addition to being named an honorary PAPD officer, members of the team chatted with Quezada to explain what their job is like.She was also presented with a PAPD K-9 banner that she can hang in her room.