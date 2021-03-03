Stop the Hate: An Eyewitness News Social Town Hall

Meet the panelists:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As hate crimes against Asian Americans continue to rise, Eyewitness News is hosting a town hall to shed light on the disturbing uptick in unprovoked attacks.Then, later Thursday night at 8 p.m., ABC News Live will air "Stop the Hate: The Rise in Violence Against Asian Americans" featuring an appearance by Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim.U.S. Congresswoman Grace Meng is serving her fifth term in the United States House of Representatives. Grace represents the Sixth Congressional District of New York encompassing the New York City borough of Queens, including west, central and northeast Queens. She is the first and only Asian American Member of Congress from New York State and the first female Congressmember from Queens since former Vice Presidential nominee Geraldine Ferraro.The AAF works with the nearly 70 nonprofits that represent and support the pan-Asian community. Established in 1989 under the mission to raise the influence and well-being of the pan-Asian American community through research, policy advocacy, public awareness and organizational development, AAF is a pan-Asian non-profit organization representing a network of community service agencies in the Northeast. These agencies work in the fields of health & human services, education, economic development, civic participation, and social justice.Prior to starting her tenure as CEO in August 2020, Hamza oversaw the entirety of Womankind's Community Programs division, which encompasses all programs and direct services. She earned her Master's of Social Work from New York University and gathered a breadth of experience in working with both survivors of domestic violence on intervention and prevention over the past 15 years. She joined Womankind in 2012 as the Assistant Director of Client Services and was promoted to Director of Client Services in 2014, before becoming CEO.Rej Joo has been with the Center for Anti-violence Education (CAE) for 4 years, managing the Empowerment Self Defense program serving marginalized communities and individuals who disproportionately experience violence, ranging from hate based violence to domestic violence. He has been practicing martial arts for over 13 years, specifically in the disciplines of Hap Ki Do and Tae Kwon Do, where he holds black belts in both.