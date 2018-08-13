COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Brooklyn T.E.A.L. Walk/5K Run for Ovarian Cancer in Prospect Park

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Started by two sisters in 2009, the Brooklyn T.E.A.L. Walk and 5K Run is an annual event that takes place in September during Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

The name of this event is T.E.A.L. which stands for both Teal, the color that symbolizes Ovarian Cancer, and Tell Every Amazing Lady About Ovarian Cancer Louisa M. McGregor Ovarian Cancer Foundation (the organization behind this event).

WHO: Tell Every Amazing Lady About Ovarian Cancer Louisa M. McGregor Ovarian Cancer (Foundation also known as T.E.A.L.)

WHAT: The 10th Annual Brooklyn T.E.A.L. Walk/5K Run

WHERE: Prospect Park, Brooklyn (The Bandshell on 9th Street and Prospect Park West)

WHEN: Saturday, September 8th, 2018 from 8:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

WHY: To celebrate the courage of ovarian cancer survivors and the strength of the families who've
been touched by the disease, while spreading awareness to the general public and raising money
for research.

To register, CLICK HERE.

