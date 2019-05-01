Community & Events

NJ teen granted wish to meet NY Giants running back Saquon Barkley at Make-A-Wish event

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A 14-year-old teen received a touching surprise during an NFL Draft party held by Make-A-Wish New Jersey.

Jared, who is from Hunterdon County, had his wish granted when New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley surprised him at the event.

The teen was called up on stage where he was asked to tell the audience what his wish was.

Seconds later, Barkley came out from behind the stage and wrapped his arm around Jared.

The event was held at the Make-A-Wish New Jersey's Samuel & Josephine Plumeri Wishing Place in Monroe Township.

The Giants will also give Jared the chance to spend a weekend with the team at a practice and attend a home game this fall.

