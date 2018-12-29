Times Square confetti tested for 'overall fluttering,' 'confettability'

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --It takes a lot to throw the nation's biggest party - 3,000 pounds of confetti.
For the big night on New Year's Eve, you definitely need Times Square Alliance President Tim Tompkins - all of his excitement, and all of his confetti expertise.
"We are going to test for overall fluttering," said Tompkins.
Yes - overall fluttering.
"Confettability effects," he adds.
Yes - 'confettability effects' - apparently that is a thing, too.
In addition, because all eyes will be on the crossroads of the world, the NYPD's Counterterrorism units will be watching, too. There will be the usual ironclad frozen zone around Times Square, but there will also be something new - extra eyes in the sky.
"What's different this year is the counter drone technology," says NYPD's John Miller.
Extra security - so the revelers can focus on the party.
"All of this confetti that we tested... people can come down here to Times Square or online and write their wish on actual Times Square New Year's Eve confetti, and at midnight when over a ton of confetti is falling down in the sky in a blizzard, there are tens of thousands of wishes and you can literally reach up into the sky and grab someone's wish. It's magical," says Co-Organizer of Times Square New Year's Eve, Jeffrey Sraus.
Last year it was downright dangerous with sub-zero temperatures. This year, it is supposed to be warm enough to feel your face, fingers and toes.
----------
