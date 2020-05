Coronavirus News: Virtual Fleet Week New York marks Memorial Day

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Fleet Week New York is marking Memorial Day Monday during its first ever fully virtual event during the coronavirus pandemic.The U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard is hosting a series of online commemorative events for the public, including morning colors aboard Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, a highlight reel of Memorial Day parades in New York City, and a moving performance of "Taps," among others."We owe a debt that can never be repaid to all who have given their lives in defense of our nation," said Rear Admiral Charles Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. "We should all take a moment to reflect on the freedoms and many blessings we enjoy because of true American heroes who paid the ultimate price to secure our country's independence, freedom and liberties. I am extremely grateful for their valor and their courage, and we honor them for their total commitment to this nation."Additionally, the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum hosted a virtual Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. that includes the singing of the national anthem, a ceremonial wreath laying, and remarks from President Susan Marenoff-Zausner; Adm. Karl L. Schultz, the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; and Stuart Gelband, president of the Intrepid Former Crewmembers Association."At this moment, we face a different enemy, a pandemic a health crisis that make this Memorial Day all the more poignant," Adm. Schultz said. "For the small sacrifices we make today serve as a solemn reminder of the ultimate sacrifice of soldier, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guard had it make to defend our nation."A live stream of the ceremony is available HERE When asked how could they do it virtually, museum officials asked, how could we not?"Our commitment is unwavering," board co-chairman Kenneth Fisher said. "And in this stressful time, we can not and will not forget the Intrepid men and women."Full Virtual Fleet Week New York schedule of events:--8 a.m.: Morning colors from Naval Station Norfolk on Facebook.--10 a.m.: Marines go back in time with their musical VE Day (Victory in Europe) tribute on Facebook.--11 a.m.: Highlight reel from community Memorial Day parades in New York City conducted during past Fleet Week New York's on Facebook.--11 a.m.: The crew of USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) tell why there is "No Higher Honor" than serving in the U.S. Navy on Instagram.--Noon: The United States Navy Band present "Armed Forces on Parade' on Facebook.--1 p.m.: A special Memorial Day message from Troy E. Black, the 19th and current Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps on Facebook.--2 p.m.: A variety of Memorial Day features on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.--4 p.m.: A look at how the U.S. Coast Guard Silent Drill Team trains on Facebook.--5 p.m.: The U.S. Marine Corps presents a moving performance of "Taps," filmed in La Jolla Cove, Coronado, Mount Soledad, Petco Park, Miramar National Cemetery and the USS Midway in California on Facebook and Instagram.Up-to-date information on all Fleet Week New York events can be found at FleetWeekNewYork on Facebook @FleetWeekNYC on Twitter and FleetWeekNYC on Instagram All content that has appeared on the Fleet Week New York social media feeds can be found at FleetWeekNewYork.com