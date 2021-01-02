Vandals destroy community refrigerator in East Elmhurst, Queens

Ramos said in a post on Twitter Saturday that the refrigerator outside of her district office in East Elmhurst "was vandalized and destroyed."
The community fridge outside our district office was vandalized and destroyed last night. So many of our neighbors depend on the generosity of other neighbors to get through these difficult times. Now this lifeline is gone. I’m heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/NACU1M5hI5— Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) January 2, 2021
"So many of our neighbors depend on the generosity of other neighbors to get through these difficult times. Now this lifeline is gone. I'm heartbroken," Ramos said.
In a subsequent post, Ramos thanked supporters and encouraged them to donate to the cause to replace the refrigerator and keep it stocked with fresh groceries.
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support! We’re going to need your help to keep our community fridge project going. Any little bit helps! 100% of your donations will keep our fridge stocked for our neighbors. https://t.co/hNx8yISOqM— Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) January 2, 2021
