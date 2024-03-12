'American Idol' hopeful Conall Gorman from Montclair, NJ auditions with two songs for the judges

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This weekend, New Jerseyans and "American Idol" fans from around the world will watch Montclair's own Conall Gorman audition for the judges.

Conall is a 19-year-old student at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. In fact, he did this interview from his dorm room!

"I was born in New York City but I grew up just outside in Montclair, New Jersey," he said. "My mom's family is from Ireland and I feel like that's had a pretty big influence on my music, growing up hearing Irish folk music in the house and things of that nature."

He says that his style of singing is mostly folk.

"I don't have a lot of classical training, but it's indie-folk," he said.

While he auditioned with one of his original songs, it didn't go as he planned and he ended up performing a second song for Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan at their request.

"I chose 'Freebird' of all songs, and I sang a folkier, more slowed down version of it, I was so incredibly nervous, I was sleep deprived, I was like shaking, I'm kind of scared to watch it if I'm being honest with you, but it was surreal for sure," Conall said.

When asked if he connected with any one of the judges more than the other, he stayed neutral.

"I'm just incredibly grateful to have performed for all three of them. They're each profusely talented in their own right, and I'm just glad to have gotten to have met them and gone through that experience," he said.

Conall said that the best part of the audition process was hearing what the judges had to say.

"Getting advice from them and getting feedback from them was the best part of the audition for me," he said.

In the end, he just hopes to make a difference. "I hope that my song can resonate with people in the same way that my heroes' songs have resonated with me."

To find out if Conall advances to the next round, watch "American Idol" this Sunday, March 17 starting at 8 p.m. on ABC and the following day on Hulu.

