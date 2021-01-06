'One of the darkest days in American history': Local officials react to breaching of US Capitol

My staff and I are safe and sheltering in place.



I am proud of America, to be a Member of the House of Representatives, but I am not proud of this. pic.twitter.com/JR7Spxidq2 — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) January 6, 2021

We are witnessing one of the darkest days in American history.



The President must immediately condemn the attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol and deploy the National Guard to keep Members of Congress safe and allow a peaceful transition of power. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 6, 2021

People ignored the signs in the 1930s and paid an awful price.



This is what fascism looks like, and @realDonaldTrump is responsible. https://t.co/tXcbjcSrrV — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 6, 2021

My @NYCSchools colleagues and I have spent our lives educating children and preparing them to contribute to their communities & country. My heart breaks to know what our children are seeing today: violent assault on people, property, the rule of law, and our democracy itself. — Chancellor Richard A. Carranza (@DOEChancellor) January 6, 2021

To all those patriots challenging the fraudulent election ,



POTUS wants you to EXPRESS YOUR OPINION PEACEFULLY,



We are the law and order party,



You are on the right side of the law and history.



Act with respect for all. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 6, 2021

I am safe. We are sheltering in place. Make no mistake: President Trump and his enablers are directly responsible for this violence. — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) January 6, 2021

After being in the House chamber to certify the results of a fair and free election, I am now sheltering in place.



The President and every single Republican who incited and encouraged this behavior must denounce it immediately. — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 6, 2021

Violent Trump supporters have stormed the Capitol.



We’re on lockdown right now in the Chamber.



Blood will be on the hands of those perpetrating the big lie that Trump won. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 6, 2021

My staff and I are safe.



It’s disgraceful that Trump and his allies have enabled this violence and attacks on our democracy.



Grateful to the Capitol Police for keeping us safe. — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) January 6, 2021

My staff & I are safe inside the Capitol complex thanks to the hardworking Capitol Police officers on duty today. I encourage those who are violently protesting to stand down immediately and abide by the law. This is not who we are. — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) January 6, 2021

My staff and I are safe and following guidance from Capitol Police.



The scene in the Capitol goes against every value we pledge to uphold as a nation. Democracy will prevail. — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) January 6, 2021

WASHINGTON DC (WABC) -- Politicians and officials from the Tri-State area are responding to the pro-Trump mob breaching the Capitol in Washington D.C.Many took to social media to express their sadness and outrage.Governor Andrew Cuomo released the following statement:"The cornerstone of our democracy is the peaceful transfer of power," he said. "We must call this what it actually is: a failed attempt at a coup. This is the final chapter of an incompetent, cruel, and divisive administration that has trampled on the Constitution and the rule of law at every turn, and we won't let President Trump, the members of Congress who enable him, or the lawless mob that stormed our nation's Capitol steal our democracy. The election results are clear and the will of the American people will be carried out.""It's more than an assault on the Capitol building. It's an assault on democracy and America itself. Domestic terrorists who undermine our free and fair elections and attempt to sabotage the peaceful transfer of power must be brought to justice.""I am grateful for the outpouring of support today, and I am happy to share that my team and I are safe. Yet I could not have imagined a darker day for democracy. Donald Trump has incited violence against the legislative branch of the United States Government, encouraging thousands of his supporters to storm the Capitol, and must be impeached again. But this is a last gasp for Donald Trump and his Republican co-conspirators in the House and Senate. There is a new day dawning, and we will uphold our promises to the American people to fight for truth - so that rampant misinformation stops threatening to tear us apart. There will be justice for today. I will not stand down. And neither will the will of the people.""Today is a sad and infuriating day. We thank the Capitol Police and the staff many of whom were in real danger. I was on the House Floor when protesters attempted to enter. We evacuated and are safe. The President and his enablers have incited this violence. It must stop. We will return to the House Floor as soon as the building is secured and finish the job given to us by the Constitution.""This attempted coup is treasonous, incited directly by Donald Trump and some congressional Republicans. ""My staff and I are in a secure location and are safe. Today's events are disgraceful but will not change the fact that Joe Biden will be the President of the United States on January 20.""Thanks to everyone who has reached out and expressed your concern. I was in the Chamber as people attempted to breach it. The Capitol Police barricaded the doors and we sheltered in place. Once we had a secure exit, we left the Capitol and I am now in a secure location. This has been an obscene attack on our democracy, but we will prevail.""This should never be the scene at the US Capitol. This is not the America we all love. We can debate and we can disagree, even on a January 6th following a Presidential election. We can all passionately love our country, but in our republic we elect people to represent us to voice our objections in the House and Senate on this day. Additionally, there must be ZERO tolerance for violence in any form! It is very important now for everyone to please cooperate with Capitol Police who need to gain control of this situation immediately.""I am safe and so is my staff. Resorting to violence and disobeying law enforcement is never the answer, no matter which side of the aisle you are on. This is un-American. We are a country of law and order. I'm praying for the soul of our nation.""We are closely monitoring the situation in DC. At this time, there is no connectivity between the events unfolding in Washington and anything in NYC. ""For hundreds of years, the peaceful transition of power has been a foundation of our Country. It doesn't matter who you voted for - violence like what we are seeing in Washington today should never be accepted in a free society. This is not about politics, this is about safety, freedom and decency. I am lending my voice in support of law enforcement who are keeping everyone safe.""I condemn this violence, and vow that we will never stop teaching New York City's children the true meaning of democracy. My @NYCSchools colleagues and I have spent our lives educating children and preparing them to contribute to their communities & country. My heart breaks to know what our children are seeing today: violent assault on people, property, the rule of law, and our democracy itself."----------