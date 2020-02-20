1 construction worker killed, 1 injured in Queens wall collapse

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- One worker was killed and another injured when a wall collapsed at a construction site in Queens Thursday.The accident happened around noon on 94th Avenue in Jamaica.The injured worker was taken to the hospital in stable condition.The worker who was killed was later identified as 50-year-old David Johnson.Officials say the workers were taking down the wall when it fell on top of them.The exact cause of the accident is under investigation and a stop work order has been issued at the site."Any loss of life on a construction site is a tragedy, and our engineers and inspectors are already on site conducting a thorough investigation," Department of Buildings Commissioner Melanie La Rocca said in a statement. "We want to assure the families of the victims that we will hold all responsible parties accountable to the fullest extent of the law."----------