Construction worker dies after being struck in head at Manhattan site

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has the latest on the death of a construction worker in Morningside Heights.

By
MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
A worker has died after being struck in the head in a construction accident in Upper Manhattan Thursday afternoon.

The fire department is on the scene at the 13-story building on Riverside Drive near the northern end of Riverside Park in Morningside Heights.

Authorities say it appears the 28-year-old victim was struck in the head by a piece of scaffolding. He was later identified as Angel Ezpinoza of Staten Island.

He was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Department of Buildings is investigating.

The property is owned by a non-profit organization, International House.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
constructionconstruction accidentMorningside HeightsNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News