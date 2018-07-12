A worker has died after being struck in the head in a construction accident in Upper Manhattan Thursday afternoon.The fire department is on the scene at the 13-story building on Riverside Drive near the northern end of Riverside Park in Morningside Heights.Authorities say it appears the 28-year-old victim was struck in the head by a piece of scaffolding. He was later identified as Angel Ezpinoza of Staten Island.He was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The Department of Buildings is investigating.The property is owned by a non-profit organization, International House.----------