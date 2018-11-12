A mishap by a contractor sparked an early morning gas fire in New Jersey Monday.It started at a house on 2nd Avenue in Lakewood.Police say the contractor was installing a sewer line when he accidentally struck a natural gas main.Crews were on the scene within 15 minutes to put out the fire and turn off the gas valve.New Jersey Natural Gas is working with the fire department to find any other possible gas leaks.The fire prompted numerous evacuations but caused no injuries.Officials say the fire sent flames shooting high into the sky. Some homes were reportedly damaged by the blaze, but further details were not immediately available.(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)