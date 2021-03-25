Daniel Pantaleo, officer fired in Eric Garner's death, loses lawsuit to get job back

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Ex-NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo lost his lawsuit to have his job reinstated, after he was fired for his role in the death of Eric Garner on Staten Island.

A state appellate court agreed with NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Trials Rosemarie Maldonado, that Pantaleo was reckless when he put Garner in a chokehold during an arrest in 2014 that led to his death.


RELATED | Daniel Pantaleo, officer fired in Eric Garner death, sues to get job back

"Substantial evidence supports respondents' conclusion that petitioner recklessly caused injury to Eric Garner by maintaining a prohibited chokehold for 9 to 10 seconds after exigent circumstances were no longer present, thereby disregarding the risk of injury," the judges said.

Pantaleo was fired in 2019, after a department trial found he used an unauthorized chokehold.

The trial determined Pantaleo did not intentionally strangle Garner, but the appellate division said his firing was not "shocking to one's sense of fairness."

Pantaleo's lawyer said his client was "obviously disappointed."

TRENDING: Bronx intersection renamed after late hip-hop icon Big Pun
EMBED More News Videos

Darla Miles reports on Big Pun Plaza in the Bronx.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynew yorknypdlawsuitofficer chargederic garnerpolice brutality
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC bakery worker speaks out after maskless woman's viral racist rant
LI teen who killed 3 while fleeing police in stolen car gets 8 years
CA couple embrace for 1st time since pandemic began
Welcome, Molly! Eyewitness News Reporter Jim Dolan is a grandpa!
Rutgers to require COVID vaccinations for all students
Jessica Walter, known for 'Arrested Development' role, dies at 80
COVID vaccines, testing coming to Broadway, Open Streets permanent
Show More
VIDEO: Squirrel steals package from building, takes it to roof
Chrissy Teigen shuts down Twitter account
NYPD unveils new initiative to combat anti-Asian hate crimes
Cuomo prioritized family & associates for COVID testing: Reports
'Real Water' brand drinking water recalled over hepatitis fears
More TOP STORIES News