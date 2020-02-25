Coronavirus

Chinese SWAT team practices taking down 'coronavirus victim'

A Chinese SWAT team is practicing how to take down uncooperative victims of the coronavirus in a staged incident.

In the video, a driver wearing a mask is stopped by police in the exercise. The man starts to drive away, but he is stopped by a police van. Officers wearing uniforms and carrying shields can be seen surrounding the driver's car.

When the driver gets out, he takes his mask off. Officers then throw a net over his head and he is grabbed by several of them. He's taken away as the team disinfects the shields by spraying them.

The video was posted to the Chinese microblogging website Weibo and TikTok by the Tongbai County Municipal Public Security Bureau. In the post, the security bureau wrote, "To win the epidemic defense, Tongyang police had armed exercises."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakcoronavirusu.s. & worldchinapolicevirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase, Mayor de Blasio says
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News