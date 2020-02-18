Health & Fitness

26 people quarantined in homes in Westchester County over coronavirus concerns

WESTCHESTER COUNTY (WABC) -- Officials say 26 people are being quarantined in their homes in Westchester County over coronavirus concerns.

The travelers just returned to Westchester from China.

Health officials say no one is showing any symptoms of the coronavirus, and the quarantine is voluntary and out of an abundance of caution.

The county Department of Health is making sure the people have food, medication and whatever else they need during the time of quarantine.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold. Others found in bats, camels and other animals have evolved into more severe illnesses.

WHAT YOU CAN DO TO STAY SAFE:
-Do what you would do to protect yourself from the flu
-Wash hands - stay away from sick people who are coughing or sneezing
-Clean with bleach - no green products
-Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze
-The US Government is telling people not to go to China
-Get your flu shot
