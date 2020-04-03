Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Update: Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at hospital

By
SAN FRANCISCO -- A crew member from the Grand Princess Ship that docked in Oakland has died. The crew member died of coronavirus in a San Francisco hospital after being transferred off the ship last month.

Hundreds of workers still remain onboard the Grand Princess that is still floating in the Bay. Their 14-day quarantine ends at 3 p.m. tomorrow.

A coalition of community groups, unions and health professionals held an emergency news conference on Friday to address worker safety and testing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicalcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicshelter in place
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA doctor of COVID-19 patient with 45-day hospital stay discusses recovery
Volunteers to be injected with COVID-19 to help find vaccine
Aly and AJ Michalka to put on a livestream for COVID-19 relief
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Show More
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
More TOP STORIES News