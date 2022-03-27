Americans over 50 could soon have option of getting 2nd COVID booster shot

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is expected to give Americans over 50 the option to get a second COVID-19 booster shot.As soon as Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration could authorize second booster shots for those over the age of 50, two officials familiar with the matter told ABC News on Sunday, though the fourth shots are likely to be only offered and not formally recommended.The FDA vaccine advisory committee was expected to consider the additional booster shot proposal on April 6. However, new data from Israel provides new evidence that a fourth coronavirus vaccine offers enhanced protection against severe illness.Experts say, technically, a fourth dose is currently available for anyone who says they need one because they are immunocompromised.The officials stressed the details are still under discussion and could change in the next few days.After the FDA's expected authorization early this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue guidance on how to implement the change in pharmacies and doctors' offices around the country as the process has gone throughout the COVID pandemic.