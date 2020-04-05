Coronavirus News: New Jersey police warn of zero-tolerance approach after breaking up 'corona party'

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

RUMSON, New Jersey -- A performance by a Pink Floyd cover band that drew about 30 adults to the front yard of a home on Saturday night will likely result in charges, police in Rumson said.Lt. Christopher York of the coastal borough's police department said Sunday in a Facebook post that the agency will announce when anyone gets served with a criminal complaint.Police said the group of people in their 40s and 50s, including some who brought lawn chairs, were watching two guitar players with mics and amps stream the performance on Facebook Live.Attendees responded to police ordering them to leave by cursing and referring to Nazis, officials said. Police put a halt to the music in the middle of "Wish You Were Here."