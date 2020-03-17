Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: 'Game of Thrones' actor tests positive for COVID-19

"Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane on the popular HBO series, announced on Instagram that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The man who survived several brushes with death on "Game of Thrones" is dealing with one in real life.

Hivju and his family are now self-quarantined in Norway.

"There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful," he said in his Instagram post.

The actor says he is showing minor symptoms similar to a cold and encouraged everyone to take precautions.



Actor Idris Elba also announced Monday on Twitter he had tested positive for coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More than 2 dozen statues outfitted with face masks
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Ribbons of Remembrance: Westchester honors COVID-19 victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News