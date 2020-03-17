Coronavirus News: 'Game of Thrones' actor tests positive for COVID-19

The man who survived several brushes with death on "Game of Thrones" is dealing with one in real life.
Hivju and his family are now self-quarantined in Norway.
"There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful," he said in his Instagram post.
The actor says he is showing minor symptoms similar to a cold and encouraged everyone to take precautions.
Actor Idris Elba also announced Monday on Twitter he had tested positive for coronavirus.