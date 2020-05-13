Coronavirus News: New York City Council considering package of 'urgently needed protections' for restaurant industry

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and the NYC Hospitality Alliance hosted a virtual news conference Wednesday on the future of the nightlife industry.
The package of legislation being considered includes:
--Capping third party delivery platform fees
--Prohibiting third-party delivery services from charging restaurants for telephone orders with customers that did not result in an actual transaction during the call
--Forgiving sidewalk cafe franchise fees
--Protecting small business owners from personal liability clauses in commercial leases
Melba Wilson, owner of Melba's Restaurant in Harlem, and Gabriel Stulman, founder of Happy Cooking Hospitality and owner of several West Village hot spots, participated in the virtual news conference.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address