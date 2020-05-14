DoSomething's OneTeam challenge focuses on teamwork, community leadership

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With schools closed and youth sports canceled, DoSomething.org has been focusing on teamwork and community leadership during this time with the #OneTeam challenge sponsored by ESPN."It is a six-week campaign - each week there is a different challenge taking action against COVID-19," said DoSomething Campaigns Manager Sahara Lake.Divya Pola is a senior at South Brunswick High School, and in addition to senior events, she was looking forward to reaching new goals on the track and field team."It's kind of your last chance to accomplish anything that you wanted to," said Pola.When she learned about the OneTeam Challenge, she channeled her focus towards participating and helping others."I just submitted a song with the artist's name, and then in addition to that, I just had to write a quick blurb about what that song meant to me, and why this challenge was important," Pola said, "We're all on one team now - we're supporting the real MVPs of this challenge, like the healthcare workers, the essential workers - everyone who's working to make sure the country is functioning right now."From submitting songs, like Pola, to making masks and signs, the OneTeam Challenge began mid-April and continues to grow, while carrying a message of unity."The feedback has been great - we have 30,000 young people signed up across the country to to participate. This is their small way of being able to contribute - it's so great that we're seeing them do it at such a big scale," said Lake.