Coronavirus News: Barclays Center hosts pop-up food bank in Brooklyn

Barclays Center hosts pop-up food bank in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Barclays Center became a pop-up food bank again in Brooklyn.

A line formed around the arena Friday afternoon as people sought out meat, dairy and a variety of produce.

The Food Bank for New York City hosted the event with help from the Brooklyn Nets.

