coronavirus new york city

NYPD Lieutenant saves homeless man's life during night of outreach on subway

By
INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A homeless man's life was suddenly saved from tragedy when NYPD Lieutenant Ryan Murphy sensed something was wrong. It was all captured on body cam video.

"He turned away from me, and he turned toward the oncoming train, and he said 'I'm just going to thrown myself in front of the train," said Lt. Murphy.

An A Train was just pulling into the Inwood 207th Street Station on a night of outreach as the homeless were being asked to leave the subway trains so they could be cleaned and disinfected.

"He started to make a move toward the front of the train. I was able to grab him and basically - and quickly pulled him back deeper onto the platform," said Lt. Murphy.

On the platform with the lieutenant was police officer Fidias Peralta.

"When I saw him approaching the lieutenant, I noticed he said something, and the lieutenant tried to grab him, and I had seen him trying to throw himself toward the train. I see the lieutenant grab the individual and pull him away from the train as it was pulling in," said Officer Peralta.

"You have to observe them, watch them, and then cautiously tr to provide as much help as we can," added Lt. Murphy.

It is the homeless outreach effort in the massive transit system, now pressed to provide help, while at the same time keeping it safe for essential workers.

Officer Serbay Gobelek is with the outreach unit.

"We bring the department nurses with us, and work with the individuals, and evaluate whether the person needs help or not, and if they need help, we get the person to the hospital and get the help they need," said Officer Gobelek.

As for the homeless man who Lieutenant Murphy encountered?

"You are there to help individuals get help, but also being to save individuals is the most important part," he said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityinwoodmanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnypdhospitalsubwaynyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Investigation sought into nursing home's COVID death reporting
Mayor de Blasio says, 'We cannot let up now'
Javits Center hospital closing; treated 1,000+ amid pandemic
Mayor announces first city streets opening to the public
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deaths fall below 300 in NY, hospitalizations too high, Cuomo says
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
K-12, colleges in NY state closed for rest of academic year
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
FEMA volunteer paramedic deployed to NYC dies of coronavirus
New Yorkers face elimination as 'American Idol' results revealed
Investigation sought into nursing home's COVID death reporting
Show More
Relatives of COVID-19 patients fall into deferment debacle
COVID-19 survivor donates plasma to critically ill patients
Funeral home that stored bodies in trucks has license suspended
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Mayor announces first city streets opening to the public
More TOP STORIES News