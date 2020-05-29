Coronavirus News: Military flyover set for over Hudson River

Two F-18 fighter jets are set for a flyover from the Verrazzano Bridge along the Hudson River to West Point and back.
The planes will fly at an altitude of about 2,500 feet.
The event is set to take place around 1 p.m.
